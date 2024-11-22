Video Sneak Peak Of BIG Changes Coming To Six Flags Great Adventure

$1B in changes with 2 new roller coasters are coming to Six Flags Great Adventure!

On Thursday, November 21st, park officials confirmed the rumors that have been swirling around everyone’s favorite coaster, Kingda Ka, and its possible removal.

On The chopping block are some other coasters like Green Lantern, The Twister, and Parachutes ride.

Six Flags Great Adventure will also be removing the Sky Way, the chair ride that carries people from the area near the Log Flume, known as Frontierland, to the area near the Joker and Harley Quinn rides, officials said.

What $1B In Changes Will Be And What New Roller Coasters Are Coming?

Looking at 2025 for Six Flags, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, which originally was supposed to open in 2024 for Great Adventure’s 50th anniversary but got held back. It will be the first triple-launch super boomerang coaster to open in North America. It rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll, officials said.

The new second ride is a “multi-record-breaking launch coaster, a must-ride attraction sure to capture fans’ imaginations,” said Brian Bacica, Six Flags Great Adventure president, as he says it be a “landmark addition”. It is set for 2026 and will be in the space that was by Kingda Ka and the Green Lantern, he said.

“This exciting new ride underscores Six Flags, commitment to continually elevating the park experience and making every visit an unforgettable adventure for all,” Brian Bacica said. Now Kingda Ka fans came to Great Adventure last weekend to get their last rides on the coaster that was launched back in 2005 as the highest, fastest coaster in the world. So we say thank you Kingda Ka for all the excitement.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. – Gotts

VIDEO HERE IS A SNEAK PEAK AT THE NEW RIDE ‘THE FLASH’

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.