Toms River Man Arrested After He Dropped A Gun In A Church

A Toms River man, claiming to be law enforcement, left in cuffs after he thought it was a good idea to bring a gun to a church, then dropped it.

Randolph Tashman, 60, was taken in by Point Pleasant Beach police over Sunday morning after they were alerted a gun fell from his pocket.

Church security had escorted Tashman outside after the incident. Police were able to confirm that Tashman was not law enforcement, and he did not even own the gun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

And…no duh… impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Ocean County Corrections says Tashman is waiting for his detention hearing.

Gotts’ Thoughts

Let me start by asking this who brings a gun to church, also when did a church have security? This Randolph guy might have to go into the confession booth after he gets out of jail and explain why he just sinned lying to police, on why he told them that he was a cop. I hope he was trying to get money out of his pocket to give to the church when the gun fell out. Thankfully there are no reports of anyone getting injured.

