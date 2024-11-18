Skip to Search
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
November 18, 2024
Helicopter Rescue Goes Crazy, Spins Person Like A Top
WRAT’s Broadcast For The People 2024
Home For The Holidays Cash Contest 2024
The Top 5 Linkin Park Songs We Need In Concert
November 17, 2024
Escaped Monkeys Legally Deserve to Remain Free
November 14, 2024
Holiday Themed Murder Mystery Hits Brookdale Community College
Rating Rock’s Most Prominent Mustaches
August 6, 2024
WRAT’s Nutcracker Ball 2024 with Daughtry!
WRAT Listeners’ Top 7 Crazy Experiences At Thanksgiving
Sponsored
WRAT’s Pro Football Challenge 2024
Free Stuff To Score While At The Jersey Shore
Beasley Best Community of Caring – Saluting Our Veterans
March 20, 2024
WINNERS: WRAT’s Shore Awards 2024
Download The New WRAT App
Local News
November 19, 2024
Northeast City Named One of the Snowiest in America by Farmer’s Almanac Says
November 18, 2024
Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Are About to Get Cold
Gold Coast Cadillac Tunnel to Towers Special Event
GALLERY: Miller Lite Football Sunday at Bar A with Gotts – Week 11
GALLERY: Darkside New Jersey Expo
Ocean County Tree Lightings This Year
November 15, 2024
Pennsylvania, New Jersey Christmas Tree Lightings and Fun Facts
November 14, 2024
Where to See Pennsylvania and New Jersey Christmas Lights
November 13, 2024
All Inclusive Playground Coming To Ocean County Park
Music
November 19, 2024
Jon Hamm, Jimmy Fallon Recreate Creed’s ‘With Arms Wide Open’ Video
Ozzy Osbourne Joins Fight to Ban Trophy Hunting in the U.K.
November 18, 2024
How Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s Tequila Company Was Robbed
Linkin Park Concert Film to Hit Theaters in 2025
The Top 5 Linkin Park Songs We Need In Concert
November 15, 2024
Metallica on Jonny and Marsha Zazula
November 14, 2024
Alice Cooper Was Nominated for the Least Likely Grammy Award Imaginable
Linkin Park Announces 2025 World Tour
November 13, 2024
Green Day, Korn Headlining Download Festival
Entertainment
5 Movies Based on Real-Life Events: What’s Fact and What’s Fiction?
November 12, 2024
Denzel Washington: It’s Fitting That He’ll Be In The Next ‘Black Panther’
November 11, 2024
MCU: Thunderbolts*, Captain America + What If All Dropped Trailers
8 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Were Veterans
How TV Shows and Movies Adapted After Actor Deaths
November 7, 2024
Celebrity Comebacks: How These Stars Made Their Return to the Spotlight
November 6, 2024
Star Wars: The New TV Show Trailer Features An ’80s Classic
November 4, 2024
Quincy Jones: The Legendary Producer, Songwriter Dies At 91
Jack Quaid to Parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid: Don’t Watch ‘The Boys’
Lifestyle
November 17, 2024
Escaped Monkeys Legally Deserve to Remain Free
November 8, 2024
The History Behind New Jersey’s ‘Garden State’ Moniker
November 4, 2024
Send Your Leftover Halloween Candy To Our Troops And Get Some Coin For It
October 24, 2024
Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips
Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips
October 23, 2024
6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary
October 22, 2024
Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?
Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now
October 18, 2024
Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck
Episodes
A Grandma Just Got Caught With Cocaine In Her Pants
03:54
Download
Nov 19th
“Mr. Peanut” And How It Became The Mascot For Planters Peanuts
01:15
Download
Nov 19th
Buzz Lightyear was almost named Larry.
00:52
Download
Nov 18th
The Aussie’s have a new fart tracking App.
05:37
Download
Nov 18th
Talkin’ Rock with Papa Roach’s Jerry Horton, Michael Starr of Steel Panther, and Shinedown’s Eric Bass
01:13:05
Download
Nov 15th
Those little black dots on your windshield have a name… and a purpose.
00:59
Download
Nov 14th
The Toy Hall of Fame went all 80’s this year.
05:22
Download
Nov 14th
Guy Flashed a Group of Women After They Joked He Had Tiny Junk
04:38
Download
Nov 13th
Nokia Originally Made Toilet Paper
00:50
Download
Nov 13th
Podcasts
Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill
37:26
Download
Nov 7th, 2020
“Mr. Peanut” And How It Became The Mascot For Planters Peanuts
01:15
Download
Nov 19th
A Grandma Just Got Caught With Cocaine In Her Pants
03:54
Download
Nov 19th
Jersey Rock Weekly Podcast Episode 324
31:34
Download
Aug 25th
Talkin’ Rock with Papa Roach’s Jerry Horton, Michael Starr of Steel Panther, and Shinedown’s Eric Bass
01:13:05
Download
Nov 15th
OG Bloodline is Back
14:37
Download
Nov 9th
The Penguin!, New Star Wars Trilogy? and everything else
23:50
Download
Nov 12th
May 5, 2015
Director Brett Morgen On Frances Bean Cobain’s Influence On ‘Montage Of Heck’
The Gift Card Gold Giveaway
ENTER TO WIN: Armor For Sleep Tickets
Home For The Holidays Cash Contest 2024
WRAT’s Pro Football Challenge 2024
Events
Steel Panther at Starland Ballroom
November 21
8:00 pm
Join Gotts at Bar A for Football Sunday for Fans-Giving
November 24
2:00 pm
-
5:00 pm
WRAT’s Broadcast For The People 2024
November 25
-
November 26
Circle Hyundai of Shrewsbury Food Drive
November 29
2:00 pm
-
4:00 pm
Red Bank Town Lighting
November 29
6:00 pm
-
8:00 pm
Creed at Madison Square Garden
November 29
7:00 pm
The Parlor Mob at The Stone Pony
November 30
7:00 pm
Join Gotts at Bar A for Football Sunday
December 1
2:00 pm
-
5:00 pm
Toms River Police: Jingle Bells Run
December 1
3:30 pm
View More