Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured
November 18, 2024

Helicopter Rescue Goes Crazy, Spins Person Like A Top

WRAT’s Broadcast For The People 2024

Home For The Holidays Cash Contest 2024

The Top 5 Linkin Park Songs We Need In Concert

November 17, 2024

Escaped Monkeys Legally Deserve to Remain Free

November 14, 2024

Holiday Themed Murder Mystery Hits Brookdale Community College

Rating Rock’s Most Prominent Mustaches

August 6, 2024

WRAT’s Nutcracker Ball 2024 with Daughtry!

Don't Miss

Subscribe To The 95.9 The Rat Newsletter

WRAT Listeners’ Top 7 Crazy Experiences At Thanksgiving

Sponsored

WRAT’s Pro Football Challenge 2024

Free Stuff To Score While At The Jersey Shore

Beasley Best Community of Caring – Saluting Our Veterans

March 20, 2024

WINNERS: WRAT’s Shore Awards 2024

Download The New WRAT App

Must Haves

Local News
November 19, 2024

Northeast City Named One of the Snowiest in America by Farmer’s Almanac Says

November 18, 2024

Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Are About to Get Cold

Gold Coast Cadillac Tunnel to Towers Special Event

GALLERY: Miller Lite Football Sunday at Bar A with Gotts – Week 11

GALLERY: Darkside New Jersey Expo

Ocean County Tree Lightings This Year

November 15, 2024

Pennsylvania, New Jersey Christmas Tree Lightings and Fun Facts

November 14, 2024

Where to See Pennsylvania and New Jersey Christmas Lights

November 13, 2024

All Inclusive Playground Coming To Ocean County Park

View More

Music
November 19, 2024

Jon Hamm, Jimmy Fallon Recreate Creed’s ‘With Arms Wide Open’ Video

Ozzy Osbourne Joins Fight to Ban Trophy Hunting in the U.K.

November 18, 2024

How Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri’s Tequila Company Was Robbed

Linkin Park Concert Film to Hit Theaters in 2025

The Top 5 Linkin Park Songs We Need In Concert

November 15, 2024

Metallica on Jonny and Marsha Zazula

November 14, 2024

Alice Cooper Was Nominated for the Least Likely Grammy Award Imaginable

Linkin Park Announces 2025 World Tour

November 13, 2024

Green Day, Korn Headlining Download Festival

View More

Entertainment

5 Movies Based on Real-Life Events: What’s Fact and What’s Fiction?  

November 12, 2024

Denzel Washington: It’s Fitting That He’ll Be In The Next ‘Black Panther’

November 11, 2024

MCU: Thunderbolts*, Captain America + What If All Dropped Trailers

8 Celebrities You May Have Forgotten Were Veterans

How TV Shows and Movies Adapted After Actor Deaths

November 7, 2024

Celebrity Comebacks: How These Stars Made Their Return to the Spotlight  

November 6, 2024

Star Wars: The New TV Show Trailer Features An ’80s Classic

November 4, 2024

Quincy Jones: The Legendary Producer, Songwriter Dies At 91   

Jack Quaid to Parents Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid: Don’t Watch ‘The Boys’ 

View More

Lifestyle
November 17, 2024

Escaped Monkeys Legally Deserve to Remain Free

November 8, 2024

The History Behind New Jersey’s ‘Garden State’ Moniker

November 4, 2024

Send Your Leftover Halloween Candy To Our Troops And Get Some Coin For It

October 24, 2024

Transform Boring Layovers into Exciting Adventures with These 7 Tips

Leverage Social Media to Find Career Opportunities with These 6 Tips

October 23, 2024

6 Simple Steps to Creating the Perfect Travel Itinerary

October 22, 2024

Social Media Screening: A Must for Employers or a Breach of Privacy?

Ghost Jobs: Why Even Legit Companies Are Posting Them Now

October 18, 2024

Hitting a Career Plateau: 5 Ways to Get Unstuck 

View More

Episodes

A Grandma Just Got Caught With Cocaine In Her Pants

03:54 Download Nov 19th

“Mr. Peanut” And How It Became The Mascot For Planters Peanuts

01:15 Download Nov 19th

Buzz Lightyear was almost named Larry.

00:52 Download Nov 18th

The Aussie’s have a new fart tracking App.  

05:37 Download Nov 18th

Talkin’ Rock with Papa Roach’s Jerry Horton, Michael Starr of Steel Panther, and Shinedown’s Eric Bass

01:13:05 Download Nov 15th

Those little black dots on your windshield have a name…  and a purpose.

00:59 Download Nov 14th

The Toy Hall of Fame went all 80’s this year. 

05:22 Download Nov 14th

Guy Flashed a Group of Women After They Joked He Had Tiny Junk

04:38 Download Nov 13th

Nokia Originally Made Toilet Paper

00:50 Download Nov 13th

View More

Podcasts

Interview with Songwriter Brock Berryhill

37:26 Download Nov 7th, 2020

“Mr. Peanut” And How It Became The Mascot For Planters Peanuts

01:15 Download Nov 19th

A Grandma Just Got Caught With Cocaine In Her Pants

03:54 Download Nov 19th

Jersey Rock Weekly Podcast Episode 324

31:34 Download Aug 25th

Talkin’ Rock with Papa Roach’s Jerry Horton, Michael Starr of Steel Panther, and Shinedown’s Eric Bass

01:13:05 Download Nov 15th

OG Bloodline is Back

14:37 Download Nov 9th

The Penguin!, New Star Wars Trilogy? and everything else

23:50 Download Nov 12th
May 5, 2015

Director Brett Morgen On Frances Bean Cobain’s Influence On ‘Montage Of Heck’

Contests

The Gift Card Gold Giveaway

ENTER TO WIN: Armor For Sleep Tickets

Home For The Holidays Cash Contest 2024

WRAT’s Pro Football Challenge 2024

Events

Steel Panther at Starland Ballroom

November 218:00 pm

Join Gotts at Bar A for Football Sunday for Fans-Giving

November 242:00 pm - 5:00 pm

WRAT’s Broadcast For The People 2024

November 25 - November 26

Circle Hyundai of Shrewsbury Food Drive

November 292:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Red Bank Town Lighting

November 296:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Creed at Madison Square Garden

November 297:00 pm

The Parlor Mob at The Stone Pony

November 307:00 pm

Join Gotts at Bar A for Football Sunday

December 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Toms River Police: Jingle Bells Run

December 13:30 pm

View More