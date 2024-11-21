Holiday Made In Monmouth Expo Is Coming

The Holiday Made In Monmouth Expo comes to the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft on Saturday December 14th.

According to a Press Release from the Monmouth County Department Of Public Information, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce the 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.

About The Made In Monmouth Series

Made in Monmouth’ is a free event for both businesses and visitors; its purpose is to encourage people to shop local. This Interactive Business Directory, as well as all Made in Monmouth programs, are provided to you and the participating businesses at no charge. When you visit or communicate with any of the businesses, please let them know that you saw their information and products in this Directory. Many of our Made in Monmouth businesses have store front locations and they are indicated in the directory with an address. Make sure you check their websites for days and hours of operation. All businesses listed manufacture a consumer product in Monmouth County.

Made in Monmouth is sponsored by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and organized by the County’s Division of Economic Development. The County has several initiatives designed to help retain and grow Monmouth County’s vibrant economic base.

If you are interested in finding out more about the programs that Monmouth County has to offer, please contact the County Division of Economic Development at (732)-431-7470, or via email at [email protected]

Speaking Of The Holidays, Check Out These Crazy Christmas Concoctions!

“Our annual Holiday Made in Monmouth expo will be a one-stop shop featuring more than 250 vendors offering products for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The Made in Monmouth expo started in 2012 and has expanded from a yearly event to twice a year, one in the spring and another in the early winter. This free event helps promote and support small businesses and encourages visitors to shop local. With the holiday season upon us, there is no better way to shop local than our Holiday Made in Monmouth!”

The vendors, who manufacture their products right here in Monmouth County, will showcase a wide variety of merchandise at the Holiday Made in Monmouth, including accessories, art, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.

To learn more about the 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth expo, you can click here.

