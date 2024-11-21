Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Holiday Made In Monmouth Expo Is Coming

The Holiday Made In Monmouth Expo comes to the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft on Saturday December 14th.

According to a Press Release from the Monmouth County Department Of Public Information,  the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce the 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College.

About The Made In Monmouth Series

Made in Monmouth’ is a free event for both businesses and visitors; its purpose is to encourage people to shop local. This Interactive Business Directory, as well as all Made in Monmouth programs, are provided to you and the participating businesses at no charge. When you visit or communicate with any of the businesses, please let them know that you saw their information and products in this Directory. Many of our Made in Monmouth businesses have store front locations and they are indicated in the directory with an address. Make sure you check their websites for days and hours of operation. All businesses listed manufacture a consumer product in Monmouth County.

Made in Monmouth is sponsored by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and organized by the County’s Division of Economic Development. The County has several initiatives designed to help retain and grow Monmouth County’s vibrant economic base.

If you are interested in finding out more about the programs that Monmouth County has to offer, please contact the County Division of Economic Development at (732)-431-7470, or via email at [email protected]

“Our annual Holiday Made in Monmouth expo will be a one-stop shop featuring more than 250 vendors offering products for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “The Made in Monmouth expo started in 2012 and has expanded from a yearly event to twice a year, one in the spring and another in the early winter. This free event helps promote and support small businesses and encourages visitors to shop local. With the holiday season upon us, there is no better way to shop local than our Holiday Made in Monmouth!”

The vendors, who manufacture their products right here in Monmouth County, will showcase a wide variety of merchandise at the Holiday Made in Monmouth, including accessories, art, food and drink, jewelry, home décor and so much more.

To learn more about the 2024 Holiday Made in Monmouth expo, you can click here.

Monmouth County Tree Lightings This Year

Here we are, mid-November. Thanksgiving planning is well underway and that’s fantastic. But right on the heels of Thanksgiving comes the holiday season. It’s just about time to start decking the halls and shopping for presents if you haven’t begun already. And along with the holiday season comes festive local events to get you into the holiday spirit! One of the most enjoyable ways to signal the start of the season is Christmas Tree Lighting!

With so many towns doing them, there’s sure to be one close to you. And so many of these events are filled with family-friendly fun activities, other than just lighting a Christmas tree. A bunch of them have things like Christmas markets, carolers, and hot cocoa! I’ve put together a long list of tree lightings all over Monmouth County just down below. And keep your eyes peeled, you might just find the Rat Pack hanging out at a few over the next coming weeks.

If you hit up any of the tree lightings on the list, and especially if you see our promo team out and about, take photos and tag us on social media! We’d love to see your holiday spirit!

  • Highlands Tree Lighting

    Highlands will be having their annual tree lighting this year on December 6th from 6-8pm. It will be held at Huddy Park and there will be free hot chocolate and horse & buggy rides! Plus, we’ll be there playing games and handing out prizes!

  • Long Branch (Pier Village) Annual Tree Lighting

    Long Branch will have their tree lighting this year on December 1st from 4-6pm at Pier Village. There will be all kinds of fun activities, including a Santa meet and greet, an artisan market, Christmas carolers, stilt walkers, train and carousel rides, and hot cocoa.

  • Red Bank Town Lighting

    Red Bank will be having their town lighting on November 29th, culminating in a free outdoor concert and the turning on of the lights at 6:45pm on Broad Street in front of Garmany. It’s an all day event though, with shopping and a parade. Plus, parking is free all weekend! Oh, and we’ll be there too with games and prizes!

  • Downtown Freehold Annual Tree Lighting

    Freehold will be having their annual tree lighting on December 3rd from 5-7pm at the Hall of Records. The Rock and Roll Choir will perform, there will be hot cider, and Santa might just make an appearance! There is a rain date of December 4th.

  • Farmingdale Tree Lighting

    Farmingdale will have a Christmas tree lighting on December 3rd from 6-7:30pm at the Farmingdale Village Green/Gazebo. The Farmingdale School Chorus will be singing carols and there will be complimentary hot cocoa and cookies.

  • Manasquan Tree Lighting & Candy Cane Hunt

    Manasquan will be having their annual Christmas tree lighting and candy cane hunt December 6th from 6-9pm at Squan Plaza & Main Street. The candy cane hunt is for children 2-8 years old and they must be accompanied by an adult. The rain date is December 13th.

  • Sea Girt Christmas Tree Lighting

    Sea Girt will be having their tree lighting event on December 6th starting at 5pm at Library Plaza. There will be holiday markets, musical performances, hot cocoa, and Santa will make an appearance! The rain date is December 8th.

  • Wall Tree Lighting

    Wall Township will be having their annual holiday tree lighting this year on December 6th from 6-8pm at the Wall Municipal Complex. There will be craft making, face painting, inflatable slides, vendors, a dessert truck, and a visit from Santa. The rain date will be December 9th. If you have any questions, you can call the youth center at 732-681-1375

  • Lake Como Holiday Tree Lighting

    Lake Como will be having their tree lighting and Small Business Saturday shopping event on November 30th from 3-8pm at 1740 Main Street, Belmar. There will be vendors, crafts for kids, light refreshments, and holiday caroling.

  • Howell Annual Tree Lighting

    Howell will be having their Christmas tree lighting ceremony on December 3rd from 6-8:30pm at the Municipal Building (4567 Highway 9 North). There will be visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, hot drinks & cookies, games, a petting zoo, rides, and an iceless skating rink.

  • Shrewsbury's 16th Annual Tree Lighting

    Shrewsbury will be having their annual tree lighting at the Borough Hall on November 30th at 4pm (rain or shine). There will be pictures with Santa, arts & crafts, a petting zoo, holiday dancers, and hot cocoa & holiday treats.

  • Avon's Tree Lighting & Toy Drive

    Avon by the Sea’s police department will be having their annual toy drive and tree lighting on December 8th at 5pm. Check out the tree and consider donating new, unwrapped toys for children between the ages of 3-12.

  • Marlboro's Holiday Lighting

    Marlboro will be having their tree and menorah lighting on December 18th at 6pm in front of Town Hall. There will be live music, a visit from Santa and a Little Dreidel, and a dessert buffet.

  • Spring Lake Heights Tree Lighting

    Spring Lake Heights will be having a tree lighting on December 5th from 6-7pm at the Borough Hall. There will be light refreshments, kids activities, and an appearance from Santa.

  • Asbury Park's Tree Lighting

    Asbury Park will be having their annual tree lighting on December 6th at 5:30pm at Fireman’s Park. Santa will be there and there will be festive music and refreshments.

  • Brielle's Holiday in the Park & Tree Lighting

    Brielle will be having their Holiday in the Park event on December 7th from 2-6pm at Green Acres Park. There will be pony rides, gift shopping, entertainment, and fire pits & s’mores.

  • Millstone's Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting

    Millstone will be having their Winter Wonderland & Tree Lighting event on December 6th from 5-9pm at Millstone Park. There will be live holiday music, pictures with Santa, crafts & inflatables for the kids, and food trucks.

  • Eatontown's Tree Lighting

    Eatontown will be having a tree lighting on December 6th at 6:30pm at the Borough Hall. There will be caroling, a Santa meet & greet, and donuts & hot chocolate.

  • Neptune City Christmas Tree Lighting

    Neptune City will be having their Christmas tree lighting on December 5th from 6-6:30pm at the gazebo at Memorial Park. There will also be live music from Joe Riccardello.

  • Belmar's Christmas Tree Lighting

    Belmar will be having their Christmas tree lighting on December 5th from 6-7pm at Pyanoe Plaza.

  • Tinton Falls Holiday Celebration & Tree Lighting

    Tinton Falls will be having their Holiday Celebration on December 8th at Liberty Park II. There will be ornament making, Santa letter writing, hot cocoa, and visits with Santa.

  • Holmdel Tree and Menorah Lighting

    Holmdel will be having a tree and menorah lighting on December 5th at 6pm. The event will be held at the Town Hall. There will a free hot chocolate truck, an inflatable gingerbread maze, strolling characters, face painting, music, and a visit from Santa.

  • Fair Haven's Santa in the Park & Tree Lighting

    Fair Haven will have their Santa in the Park event on December 6th from 5:30-7:30pm at Memorial Park. There will be photos with Santa and holiday shopping throughout the business district.

  • Hazlet's Holly Jolly & Tree Lighting

    Hazlet’s Holly Jolly event will be on December 7th from 11-4pm, with the tree lighting happening at 5pm. It will be held at the James J. Cullen Center. There will be photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, cookies, hot cocoa, crafts with elves, horse drawn carriage rides, and appearances from Anna, Elsa, and Olaf. The rain date is December 8th. You can register at Hazlet.RecDesk.com

  • Keyport's Miracle on Front Street & Tree Lighting

    Keyport will be having their Small Business Saturday event, Miracle on Front Street, on November 30th from 12-8pm. There will be a candy cane express train, ice skating rink, and holiday shopping.

  • Bradley Beach's Annual Tree Lighting

    Bradley Beach will be having their annual tree lighting on December 1st from 4-6pm at Ridley Park. There will be live music, horse & carriage rides, hot chocolate & cookies, photos with Santa, and kids games.

