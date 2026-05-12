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Oasis Documentary Featuring First Gallagher Brothers Interview in 25 Years Set for September Theatrical Release

A documentary about the Oasis reunion tour will show the first joint interview between Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher in over 25 years. Disney will release the film in select…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

A documentary about the Oasis reunion tour will show the first joint interview between Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher in over 25 years. Disney will release the film in select theaters and IMAX locations on Sept. 11. It will stream on Disney+ internationally later this year.

The film is from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and was directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Cameras caught rehearsals, backstage moments, and performances during the band's 2025 world tour.

"I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film," Knight said, according to The Walt Disney Company. "I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people."

The documentary follows the brothers during their Oasis Live '25 reunion tour, which marked their first performances together since 2009. The siblings split that year after a backstage fight in Paris. They stayed at odds for 16 years before reconciling for the comeback shows.

The tour included 41 dates at venues throughout the United States. Australia, South Korea, Japan, Argentina, and Brazil. It became the second-highest-grossing tour of 2025.

Knight added that he wanted to tell the story of the brothers and their fans. "It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries, and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope." 

The film is presented by Sony Music Vision. Sam Bridger and Guy Heeley are the producers. Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather and Tarn Willers lead the technical team along with cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos.

The documentary remains untitled. Cinema listings and more details will be announced soon. 

Noel GallagherOasis
Laura AdkinsWriter
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