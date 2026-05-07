ENTER TO WIN: Nascar Tickets
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Dover Motor Speedway as NASCAR’s All-Star Race takes over the Monster Mile May 15th through May 17th — and Rat Radio is giving…
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Dover Motor Speedway as NASCAR’s All-Star Race takes over the Monster Mile May 15th through May 17th — and Rat Radio is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets!
Enjoy nonstop racing action featuring NASCAR’s biggest stars, plus a full weekend of family fun including Miles Beach with hundreds of tons of sand, a boardwalk atmosphere, palm trees, the White Lightning Bar & Arcade, fan zone attractions, monster truck rides, stunt shows, and more. Fans can even walk the front stretch pre-race and experience all the excitement before drivers fire up their engines.
The weekend features the BetRivers 200, the EcoSave 200, and the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday.
Don’t miss your shot to be there for all the high-octane action. Enter below for your chance to win!
For the " Nascar” Contest, enter between 11am on May 8, 2026 and 11:59pm on May 9th, 2026, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on May 11, 2026, and upon verification, will receive Pair of tickets to Dover Motor Speedway for the NASCAR race weekend of May 15 - 17th.. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $290. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Dover Motor Speedway. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.