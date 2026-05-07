ENTER TO WIN: Nascar Tickets

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Dover Motor Speedway as NASCAR’s All-Star Race takes over the Monster Mile May 15th through May 17th — and Rat Radio is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets!

Enjoy nonstop racing action featuring NASCAR’s biggest stars, plus a full weekend of family fun including Miles Beach with hundreds of tons of sand, a boardwalk atmosphere, palm trees, the White Lightning Bar & Arcade, fan zone attractions, monster truck rides, stunt shows, and more. Fans can even walk the front stretch pre-race and experience all the excitement before drivers fire up their engines.

The weekend features the BetRivers 200, the EcoSave 200, and the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday.

Don’t miss your shot to be there for all the high-octane action. Enter below for your chance to win!