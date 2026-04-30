Foo Fighters Get Zombified in New Music Video

Foo Fighters have released a music video for their song "Spit Shine," which appears on the band's just-released studio album, Your Favorite Toy.

The track features raw, buzzing guitars, a catchy chorus and powerful vocals from Dave Grohl, and the music video captures that vibe, too. In the video, the band is zombified, with the group wearing all white and taking their zombie rock into the streets. Between the hard rock music and fake blood, the video has the vibe of a 1980s horror film.

Foo Fighters Release New Music Video

"Foo Fighters get their zombie apocalypse on with their gore-geous new compact horror epic 'Spit Shine,'" the band shared in a statement. "Written and directed by Dave Grohl, with casting by Harper Grohl (who also features in the video), 'Spit Shine' is a nightmare come true for connoisseurs of disemboweling, dismemberment and rock and roll."

Your Favorite Toy dropped on April 24, marking the band's 12th studio album. Reviews have been mixed, but it doesn't really matter to the Foo Fighters, because anything this band puts out does well. The Foos' last album, But Here We Are, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In Our Culture magazine's review of the set, they say of the album, "While its no-frills aggression often works therapeutically, the album earns a greater sense of direction when it tries harder to get to the bottom of it. Then it ends, like a therapist having to cut a session short at the root of an interesting idea."

Stereoboard notes that the set rocks but sounds a lot like the band's previous work, stating, "Your Favorite Toy delivers everything you could want from Dave Grohl and the gang and, for better and worse, it sounds like every other Foo Fighters record so far. But even if the days when we might expect them to make another 'Everlong' have long passed, at times this all feels a little too safe, too familiar and a tiny bit rudderless."