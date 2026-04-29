Travis Barker Documentary ‘Louder than Fear’ Gets Premiere Date

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is the subject of a new documentary set to debut on Hulu. The film, named Travis Barker: Louder than Fear, will arrive in the summer.

"Travis personally called about this doc to say, 'I want to tell this story... I was in this plane crash that I walked away from, and it fundamentally changed me,'" Disney executive Rob Mills tells TheWrap of the project.

It's hard to forget that Barker had a near-death experience years ago. He was a passenger on a plane that crashed in 2008, killing four people. The only people on the flight who survived were Barker and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein. Then, Goldstein died in 2009 of a drug overdose.

According to the documentary, Barker was badly burned in the crash and had multiple surgeries after it. He also, understandably, developed PTSD from the crash and had survivor's guilt.

Barker didn't fly for a long time after the crash. He has started flying again and says that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has a lot to do with him being comfortable getting back onto a plane.

Travis Barker Remains an Underrated Drummer

Even though Barker is famous, when it comes to his drummer, he's underrated. He should be recognized for his drumming more, instead of his pop culture appeal.

Go back to Blink-182 at their peak. Barker isn't just keeping time; he's rerouting the songs. The fills snap and pivot, the hi-hat work breathes and the kick patterns hit like he's got nowhere better to be. There's a jazz brain tucked inside all that pop-punk velocity, and it shows up in the way he ghosts notes and slips accents where they shouldn't quite work but do.