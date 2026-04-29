Slipknot Track Featured in Gucci Pre-Fall Campaign Short Film

Gucci made a short video for its Generation Gucci 2026 collection. The film plays "(sic)" from Slipknot's 1999 self-titled debut. Jonathan Glazer directed the footage, and Gucci released it on April 27.

The video mixes metal with Italian indie pop. Sounds clash throughout, and "(sic)" blasts during a scene where models ride through the night sky in a car and sail across the moon. Knotfest wrote, "The shift in sonics asserts an element of edge that emphasizes how classic translates as contemporary all while resonating as authentic."

Glazer created The Zone of Interest and Under the Skin. He made this short piece for the luxury house. It happens at a roadside motel bathed in moonlight, with models showing off the new line.

Generation Gucci has many leather, silk, chiffon, and suede items. The collection takes classic designs and reworks them with modern techniques.

The film also uses "Un bacio è troppo poco" by Mina Mazzini. The Slipknot cut shatters the romantic mood established by the other track.

Demna Gvasalia worked as the creative director for this campaign. When he was at Balenciaga, he added Slipknot to the brand's streaming playlist.

In 2022, Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan attended the Balenciaga 2023 spring collection launch at the New York Stock Exchange. Crahan has discussed his passion for high-end fashion in previous interviews.