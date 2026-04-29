ENTER TO WIN: Atreyu Tickets

The Rat welcomes Atreyu to the House of Independents in Asbury Park on May 17th. The show also features Fire From The Gods and Hollow Heroes... We've been cranking their latest single which you can check out below... Also below in that little box is a chance for you to win tickets and access to the bands VIP meet-n-greet at the show.

We're never too sure what happens at a VIP meet-n-greet. Do you get to have tea with the band? Ask them who waters their plants at home while they're on tour? Not really sure... but if you win this little thing: You'll be able to answer those questions. So... have at it, tiger. Two winners and their guest will be chosen at random to get tickets and VIP tix, thanks to our pal John P over at Landshark. Thanks, John P!