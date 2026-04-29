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ENTER TO WIN: Atreyu Tickets

The Rat welcomes Atreyu to the House of Independents in Asbury Park on May 17th.  The show also features Fire From The Gods and Hollow Heroes… We’ve been cranking their…

Rob Cochran
atreyu
Land Shark

The Rat welcomes Atreyu to the House of Independents in Asbury Park on May 17th.  The show also features Fire From The Gods and Hollow Heroes... We've been cranking their latest single which you can check out below... Also below in that little box is a chance for you to win tickets and access to the bands VIP meet-n-greet at the show.

We're never too sure what happens at a VIP meet-n-greet.  Do you get to have tea with the band?  Ask them who waters their plants at home while they're on tour? Not really sure... but if you win this little thing:  You'll be able to answer those questions.  So... have at it, tiger.  Two winners and their guest will be chosen at random to get tickets and VIP tix, thanks to our pal John P over at Landshark.  Thanks, John P!  

To watch their latest music video click here

To purchase tickets click here

For the " Atreyu” Contest, enter between 12pm on April 92, 2026 and 11:59pm on May 12th, 2026, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on May 13, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Atreyu at House of Independents on Sunday May 17th, 2026 plus meet & greet passes. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $125. Up to two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & House of Independents. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

AtreyuConcert
Rob CochranEditor
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