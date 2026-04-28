Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica Releases 2023 Studio Performance of ’72 Seasons’ Title Track

Metallica released footage from the first-ever recording of their 72 Seasons title track. The band captured this at ReadySet Studios in Amsterdam on April 18, 2023. They shot it for…

Laura Adkins
Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Metallica released footage from the first-ever recording of their 72 Seasons title track. The band captured this at ReadySet Studios in Amsterdam on April 18, 2023. They shot it for European promotion. Although no crowd watched, the band considers this studio session the debut of "72 Seasons."

Fans got their first public showing 11 days after the studio taping. On April 29, 2023, the track hit the stage at the M72 World Tour's opening No Repeat Weekend. Three years later, they're still playing tracks from this album.

The metal legends just announced two gigs at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The venue will turn 25, and these concerts on Nov. 19 and 21 will mark that milestone.

According to Hennemusic, the band said, "You know the drill: two nights, two totally different set lists with no songs repeated, two unique special guests, and one great weekend! Joining us on Nov. 19. will be our tour buddies Suicidal Tendencies, and on Nov. 21, our new friends Spiritbox."

MetallicaSuicidal Tendencies
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
David Bowie performing with guitarist Mick Ronson (1946 1993) at a live recording of 'The 1980 Floor Show' for the NBC 'Midnight Special' TV show
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 29Dan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl points towards the crowd while performing onstage during a Foo Fighters benefit concert at KIA Forum on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 in Inglewood, CA
MusicFoo Fighters Become First International Act on SNL UK, Perform Two Tracks From New AlbumDan Teodorescu
A split image of David Lee Roth and Teddy Swims
MusicDavid Lee Roth Performs ‘Jump’ With Teddy Swims at Stagecoach for Third Weekend in RowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect