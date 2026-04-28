Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet Grohl Releases ‘Be Sweet to Me’ Song

Like father, like daughter, or at least that's how the saying goes. Violet Grohl, the daughter of Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, has released a new track called "Cool Buzz," a tune off her upcoming debut album, Be Sweet to Me.

Grohl calls "Cool Buzz" as a song about "poking fun at moral inconsistencies in punk guys who preach progressive politics, but then in their own musical spaces won't let women have a chance." In addition to releasing the song, she's also unleashed a lyrics video for the track, which is streaming on YouTube.

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Coming Up the on Release of Her Debut Album

Be Sweet to Me is will arrive on May 29. The album also features the previously released songs "Applefish," "THUM" and "595." It's heartwarming, in a way, to see her do what her father has done for decades by making rock music.

Grohl is also taking her music on the road and has announced her debut headlining shows, set for June 4 in New York City, June 5 in Philadelphia and June 6 in Washington, D.C. In addition to the headlining gigs, she'll also appear on dates opening for The Breeders, as well as at the 2026 Shaky Knees and CBGB festivals. For information, head to her official website.

It's a busy time in the Grohl family, since Dave Grohl just released a new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, last Friday, April 24, to plenty of fanfare.