OceanFirst Bank Small Business Spotlight

OceanFirst Bank celebrates the entrepreneurs and small businesses that reflect the spirit of our community—locally owned, hard-working, and built from the ground up. Now through September, 95.9 THE RAT wants you to tell us which local business does it best.



Each week, we will select one community-nominated winner and honor them on-air for an entire week.



Nominate local. Support local.

Brought to you by OceanFirst Bank—your small business resource.

Fact. Your small business has the same financial needs as any size business. Want quicker access to capital? Now, get up to fifty-thousand dollars with an unsecured Small Business Line of Credit from OceanFirst Bank. Propel your small business forward with tailored financial solutions that support your business goals. Exclusively from OceanFirst Bank. For a speedy approval process, apply for an unsecured line of credit today at oceanfirst.com/smallbizradio