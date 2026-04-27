David Lee Roth Opens Up About Selling His Music Catalog

Van Halen great David Lee Roth has officially sold his publishing. Speaking with the Associated Press at the Coachella Festival, the celebrated singer says that he sold his publishing catalog "eight months ago." He didn't say who he sold it to in the interview.

After giving the news, he said to the reporter, "Ask me how I feel." So, they did, and he said, laughing, "Rich. For the first time in my life I can rub two coins together and create a little interest. No, really."

Roth appeared during both weekends of Coachella as a surprise guest and performed "Jump" with Teddy Swims. He classic rocker is currently on a North American tour, where he's been Van Halen hits. For more information and a full tally of dates, head to Roth's official website.

What's the Greatest David Lee Roth-Era Van Halen Song? It's Up for Debate

Just for fun, lets talk about the best Roth-era Van Halen song. If you're going to argue about the greatest, you might as well accept that you're going to lose friends over it. But "Unchained" makes a strong case.

Van Halen hit a sweet spot there. The band was heavy but loose. The song's riff is pure fire, and Eddie's guitar tone feels like it's chewing through the drywall just for fun, while the rhythm section locks in with that effortless, spring-loaded groove.

In this song, Roth is a storyteller and ringmaster, tossing off lines and flirting with the listener. What makes "Unchained" stand out isn't just the power" It's the attitude. There's a confidence in it. It's strong but also knows when to lean back and let the groove breathe for a second.