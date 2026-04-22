ENTER TO WIN: Dayseeker Meet & Greet Tickets
The Rat rock nation has been hearing the new stuff from Dayseeker on air and The Rat is stoked to welcome the band into Starland Ballroom on May 3rd. This show…
The Rat rock nation has been hearing the new stuff from Dayseeker on air and The Rat is stoked to welcome the band into Starland Ballroom on May 3rd. This show is at low ticket levels, talking sold out.
Thanks to our friends at Land Shark (looking at you, John) we've got tickets and a chance to be part of the Dayseeker meet-n-greet for the show. To get in on this, just enter to win in the little box below. You might have to prove you're human or click some boxes about opting in to our list... Hopefully, you are human, lol... We'll contact the winner on Tuesday, April 28th.
In the meantime, enjoy their latest official single: "Crawl Back To My Coffin"
For the " Dayseeker” Contest, enter between 5pm on April 22, 2026 and 11:59pm on April 27, 2026, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winners on April 28, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Dayseeker at Starland Ballroom on Sunday May 3rd, 2026 plus meet & greet passes. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $246. Up to two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.