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Trent Reznor Says He’s ‘Working on New Nine Inch Nails Music’

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have a new album, collaborative album out on Friday, April 17, but that doesn’t mean Trent Reznor is taking a break after the album…

Anne Erickson
Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have a new album, collaborative album out on Friday, April 17, but that doesn't mean Trent Reznor is taking a break.
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize have a new album, collaborative album out on Friday, April 17, but that doesn't mean Trent Reznor is taking a break after the album arrives.

In a statement sent to the press this week, Reznor says that right after this album comes out and the two do their Coachella appearance as Nine Inch Noize, he'll hit the studio again to work on new Nine Inch Nails music.

Regarding the Nine Inch Noize album, Reznor says, "the result was so much fun for us we felt it was worth expanding and formalizing in some way."

He also talked about how the Coachella appearance went down, stating, "On a whim I mentioned it would be cool to play a whole set as Nine Inch Noize in the Sahara tent at Coachella. Careful what you wish for…the next thing I knew we were designing a whole new show to present in the way it deserved."

Trent Reznor Promises New Nine Inch Nails Music is Coming

From there, Reznor says that there's going to be no tour with Nine Inch Noize and that "this Saturday is it." He adds that he's "taking Sunday off and excited to be working on new Nine Inch Nails music Monday – I'll see you when I come up for air."

"We recorded this album all over the place – some of it’s live, some in studios, hotels, planes, etc.," he adds of the Nine Inch Noize album. "We had a lot of fun revisiting these songs and hope you enjoy. Listen LOUD."

So, if you're one of the lucky ones to be at this Nine Inch Noize show, consider yourself very fortunate. It's possible this will be the only time these guys perform together live. But, it's also great to know that new Nine Inch Nails music is in the works.

Nine Inch Nails
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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