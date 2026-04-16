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Travis Barker Performs on Drums With Clipse During Coachella Set

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker jumped on stage with Clipse during their Sunday afternoon slot at Coachella 2026. He played on the first four tracks. View this post on Instagram A…

Dan Teodorescu
Travis Barker (C) and Malice and Pusha T of Clipse pose backstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2026 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker jumped on stage with Clipse during their Sunday afternoon slot at Coachella 2026. He played on the first four tracks.

The collaboration happened on April 13 at the Outdoor Theatre stage. Barker laid down drums for "Chains & Whips," "P.O.V.," "Popular Demand (Popeyes)," and "Inglorious B*stards" before stepping away, Rolling Stone reports. The full set lasted 60 minutes, pulling fans through 14 songs that spanned the Virginia Beach duo's entire career.

After Barker's exit, Pusha T and Malice played 10 more tracks on their own.

Nine songs came from their latest work, Let God Sort Em Out, which came out in 2025 after a 16-year gap since their last studio album. They also reached back into older material, grabbing "Popular Demand (Popeyes)" from Til the Casket Drops.

"Chains and Whips" won Best Rap Performance at February's GRAMMY Awards. Kendrick Lamar also appears on the track.

The brothers released their comeback record in 2025, then toured across North America that late summer. Critics praised Let God Sort Em Out, landing it on numerous year-end best-of lists.

"The Birds Don't Sing" arrived near the end of their time on stage. Malice wrote it about his parents, both of whom are deceased.

Classic cuts filled out the remaining slots. "Grindin'," "Keys Open Doors," and "Mr. Me Too" got crowds moving before "So Far Ahead" closed everything out.

More festival appearances are lined up for Clipse throughout 2026. They're all listed on their official website.

ClipseTravis Barker
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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