Nine Inch Noize Performs First Full Set at Coachella With Remix-Heavy Show

Nine Inch Noize delivered their first full performance at Coachella 2026 on April 12. The 45-minute set featured remixes drawn from Trent Reznor's catalog, with every single track reworked and reimagined. Reznor performed alongside his wife, Mariqueen Maandig, on a stage built around a grey foam mountain backdrop.

The show opened with a remix of "Vessel," a deep cut from Nails' 2007 album. Reznor and Maandig sang next to each other in the back of a tunnel carved out of the foam structure. A dozen dancers dressed in gray bodysuits filled the stage. They blended into the backdrop when standing still, then moved in unison.

The setlist included remixes of fan favorites. "Copy of A" got the treatment, and so did "Me, I'm Not." Other tracks included "Parasite," a song from Reznor and Maandig's side project How to Destroy Angels, and "Closer," reimagined with slapback synths and new snare sounds that transformed the original into something unrecognizable yet familiar. The closing of "Closer" featured choreography where dancers surrounded Reznor, swallowing him into their group at the song's end.

The artists announced a new Nine Inch Noize album set to be released next week, as per Rolling Stone. This performance expanded on the mini-set the pair performed nightly during last year's Peel It Back tour.

Last year, controversy erupted when Reznor suggested that NIN was going on a performing hiatus before later clarifying his comments. The Coachella set showed a shift, and those earlier statements about touring plans seemed forgotten.