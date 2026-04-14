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$2000 Mother’s Day Sweepstakes

There’s only a few days left to get prepped for Mothers Day, especially if you’re going to be doing it right.  What does, “doing it right mean?” Well, think go…

Diana Beasley

There's only a few days left to get prepped for Mothers Day, especially if you're going to be doing it right.  What does, "doing it right mean?" Well, think go big or go home.  Think, "life changing", think "something she can brag to her friends about".  Think, "no expense too big".  Think:  again... if you're short on dough. 

But that's where we come in.  Pop your info in the box and you'll be entered to win some big bucks to help foot the bill for that Mother's Day gift parade that you're going to get your Mom.  Hey, she carried you for 9 months, the least we can do is help carry the cost of Mother's Day for ya... Be sure to see the official rules for this national contest and good luck!  And Happy Mother's Day, Mom!  

Mother's Day
Diana BeasleyEditor
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