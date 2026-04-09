Weezer Releases ‘Shine Again,’ First Single From Upcoming 16th Studio Album

Weezer released "Shine Again," their first track since 2022. This song leads off the band's 16th studio album, but no one knows when that record will arrive or what the title will be.

The track has a fuzzy, post-grunge vibe that recalls the group's earliest work. A distorted guitar riff anchors the piece while Rivers Cuomo delivers a choppy vocal line that builds toward a powerful climax.

"The dog-walk/ The dishes/The good-morning kisses/ I'm nailing each task on my list," Cuomo sings, before the chorus: "And I will tell you once again/You were always great/Remember how it feels to know and see/And be so great again/The sun inside will shine/Shine again, shine again."

Kenny Beats produced the track with Klas Åhlund, who also worked on Robyn's latest record. Van Weezer came out in 2021. Then, the LA rockers delivered a four-part EP series in 2022.

This single arrived days after Weezer played a pop-up rooftop show in Los Angeles. That performance was part of events planned ahead of their 2026 US tour. They also included an appearance at a pickleball tournament and a show at Barney's Beanery. A collection of early demos and rarities will hit stores on Record Store Day 2026.

Rivers Cuomo looked back on making their 1994 debut three decades after its release. "The one thing that struck me was how physically close we all were, not just the four of us, but there was a whole crowd of young men, packed into very small apartments in a very small part of Los Angeles," he said to NME. "When we released the Blue album, I definitely felt like it was the greatest album of all time."