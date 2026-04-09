Jack White Releases Roster of 2026 North American Tour Dates

Jack White is having a jam-packed year. The alternative rock favorite appeared on Saturday Night Live last weekend, marking his fifth time on the show as a solo artist, and also released a pair of new singles. Now, he's gearing up for an extensive tour.

White will set off on a 35-date tour in July, taking the musician and his band through Detroit (Clarkston, to be exact), Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Indianapolis and Chicago, among other spots. From there, he'll hit the U.K. and Europe before coming back to the U.S. to do a second leg of dates in cities such as Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Minneapolis, Miami and Atlanta.

Angine de Poitrine will open for Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre date on July 14. White has yet to announce any other tour openers. View the full tally of tour dates on White's official website.

Jack White Set to Rock Coachella

In other news, White will also appear at Coachella this weekend, as a last-minute addition to the lineup. There's something about White at a festival like Coachella that just makes sense. Not in a neat or obvious way, but he's the kind of performer that just fits with that eclectic and high-profile lineup.

White doesn't really do background music. He shows up, plugs in and suddenly, the air feels tighter, like something's about to happen. That plays well in the desert, where half the battle is cutting through the haze of options and distractions. He doesn't chase the limelight, but he's always the center of attention at his gigs, and that's surely on tap for this festival.