Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Jack White Releases Roster of 2026 North American Tour Dates

Jack White is having a jam-packed year. The alternative rock favorite appeared on Saturday Night Live last weekend, marking his fifth time on the show as a solo artist, and…

Anne Erickson
Jack White is having a jam-packed year. Now, he's added a large round of tour dates to his roster.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Jack White is having a jam-packed year. The alternative rock favorite appeared on Saturday Night Live last weekend, marking his fifth time on the show as a solo artist, and also released a pair of new singles. Now, he's gearing up for an extensive tour.

White will set off on a 35-date tour in July, taking the musician and his band through Detroit (Clarkston, to be exact), Brooklyn, Toronto, Boston, Indianapolis and Chicago, among other spots. From there, he'll hit the U.K. and Europe before coming back to the U.S. to do a second leg of dates in cities such as Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Minneapolis, Miami and Atlanta.

Angine de Poitrine will open for Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre date on July 14. White has yet to announce any other tour openers. View the full tally of tour dates on White's official website.

Jack White Set to Rock Coachella

In other news, White will also appear at Coachella this weekend, as a last-minute addition to the lineup. There's something about White at a festival like Coachella that just makes sense. Not in a neat or obvious way, but he's the kind of performer that just fits with that eclectic and high-profile lineup.

White doesn't really do background music. He shows up, plugs in and suddenly, the air feels tighter, like something's about to happen. That plays well in the desert, where half the battle is cutting through the haze of options and distractions. He doesn't chase the limelight, but he's always the center of attention at his gigs, and that's surely on tap for this festival.

Coachella is a lot of gloss at this point, but White is still great for it. He's someone who treats a stage like a workshop instead of a showroom. White brings a little danger back into the mix and gives a reminder that live music should be raw in the best way.

Jack White
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
The Los Angeles mansion that Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon had been living in for more than a decade is for sale, according to a report from Realtor.
MusicSharon Osbourne is Selling Her Los Angeles MansionAnne Erickson
Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
MusicRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Phil Collins an Early Favorite in Fan VotesLaura Adkins
(L-R) Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, and Scott Shriner of Weezer perform at the Mojave Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicWeezer Releases ‘Shine Again,’ First Single From Upcoming 16th Studio AlbumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect