Foo Fighters Holding ‘Your Favorite Toy’ In-Store Listening Parties

Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their next studio album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24, and it would be pretty cool to hear this album played in a toy store. That's not happening, but Dave Grohl and the band are actually holding listening parties for the album at record stores around the country.

Grohl and the Foo Fighters have announced a selection of listening parties for their new record, set to take place in record stores across the U.S. on April 24, 25 and 26. For the full tally of participating locations, head to the Foo Fighters' official Facebook page.

Foo Fighters Holding Record Store Listening Parties

Your Favorite Toy marks the band's follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are. The set, out on April 24, already features three singles in "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo" and the title track.

Throughout 2026, Foo Fighters will stay busy on the road promoting the set. They'll perform a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, as well as headlining stints at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. Following those appearances, they'll set off on a North American stadium tour in August.

Grohl has always had a knack for songwriting, and the musician says one reason why is because it helps him to communicate. Speaking with the Guardian in March of 2026, Grohl said, "I'm not the greatest communicator. I might be able to hold a conversation but maybe not often able to say the thing that I really want to say. It's easier in song."

So, writing music helps Grohl communicate, and we get to benefit from that. The band got their start following the death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, when Grohl, who was the drummer for Nirvana, decided to take risk and launch his own project, Foo Fighters. Today, the band remains among the biggest rock bands in the world.