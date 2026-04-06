Collective Soul to Release New Wave-Influenced Record ‘Touch and Go’ April 18

Collective Soul will release a fresh album, Touch and Go, on April 18. It's a Record Store Day exclusive at independent shops. The website wrote, "Touch And Go is the latest release from Collective Soul! The 10-song LP is something new musically for the band, taking inspiration from The Cars and New Wave music." It's the band's 13th studio record. On Instagram, the group wrote, "We are excited to announce that our new album, Touch And Go, is part of Record Store Day!"

The release comes in 180-gram colored vinyl, and an exclusive 12-inch by 24-inch poster is included. The band has moved over 15 million albums across the globe, with six hitting Gold or Platinum status. Seven No. 1 singles made the charts. "Shine," "December," and "The World I Know" were among them.

Touch and Go will arrive after the band's 2024 release, Here to Eternity. Last summer brought their feature-length documentary, Give Me A Word: The Collective Soul Story, through Trinity Content Partners.

They shot the film at Elvis Presley's Palm Springs estate in early 2023, while the band recorded Here to Eternity. They're the only music act besides Elvis to ever record there. Ed Roland handles vocals, guitar, and piano. Dean Roland plays rhythm guitar while Will Turpin takes bass duties. Jesse Triplett works lead guitar, and Johnny Rabb performs on drums.