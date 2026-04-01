Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Thrash Legends Anthrax Thrill Audiences on Worldwide Tour

Anthrax tore through Enmore Theatre in Sydney on March 28. The concert marked the last stop on their Australian run, drawing fans spanning generations and many musical tastes. New Zealand’s…

Laura Adkins
Joey Belladonna of Anthrax performs on stage during Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 5 at Cidade do Rock on October 04, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Alexandre Schneider / Stringer via Getty Images

Anthrax tore through Enmore Theatre in Sydney on March 28. The concert marked the last stop on their Australian run, drawing fans spanning generations and many musical tastes.

New Zealand's Alien Weaponry opened. The trio kicked off with a haka before ripping into their set, fusing Māori heritage with metal ferocity. They perform in te reo Māori, with all three members handling vocals.

Around 8 p.m., Anthrax stormed the stage. An intro video showed their mascot, Not Man, cruising through time in a DeLorean, setting the tone for what came next. "A.I.R." launched the assault, followed by "Got the Time," and the pit exploded.

Crowd surfers rode waves of hands toward the barricade as the mosh pit churned without pause. Lead singer Joey Belladonna worked the room, tossing picks and stretching out to fans in the balcony. Guitarist Scott Ian carved out riffs with surgical precision. Behind them, drummer Charlie Benante pounded his kit like a man possessed.

The setlist ripped through many classics, including "Madhouse," "Caught in a Mosh," and "Medusa." Mid-show, Scott Ian announced that a new album is on the way. They teased a snippet of a fresh track, then cut it short. The crowd will have to wait for the finished product.

"Indians" closed the main set. But they weren't done. The band returned, blasting through "I Am the Law" before wrapping up with "Antisocial."

The venue was crammed from floor to rafters. Security hustled to catch the endless stream of crowd surfers and maintain order in the pit. When someone went down, fans yanked them back up without missing a beat.

This performance represents another chapter for a band that's moved over 10 million albums across four decades, according to Billboard. They stand as one of thrash metal's Big Four, sharing that throne with Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth. Spotlight Report wrote, "This wasn't just a gig. It was a statement. A reminder that Anthrax are still one of the greatest thrash metal bands on the planet — and seeing them up close like this is something special." 

AnthraxJoey Belladonna
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Inductee Mike McCready of Pearl Jam speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 5Dan Teodorescu
Metallica pose in the press room during the 24th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 4Dan Teodorescu
Blaze Bayley of Wolfsbane performing live on stage at Hard Rock Hell on December 2, 2011 in Prestatyn.
MusicIron Maiden Announces Blaze Bayley as Performer at Anticipated EddFestDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect