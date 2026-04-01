Dave Grohl Unboxes Foo Fighters’ ‘Your Favorite Toy’ Vinyl Record

Dave Grohl has posted a preview of the vinyl version of the latest Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, in a quirky unboxing video. It's pretty cool that Grohl shares this personal moment of seeing the vinyl for the first time with the world.

"I've never done an unboxing thing before," Grohl states in the video. "Honestly, this is the first time I've ever seen this."

Dave Grohl Unboxes Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy Vinyl

So, Grohl opens the package and shows off the record sleeve and the LP inside. He also shows that the package includes a special lyric sheet.

"This is amazing, I'm very happy, we put a lot of work into this one," Grohl states in the clip. "Our team of genius artists helped us make something really nice for you."

Your Favorite Toy will arrive on April 24. The set marks the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are. Three songs have already been released off the album: "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo" and the title track.

Looking ahead for tour dates, Foo Fighters will perform a one-off gig in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, as well as headlining performances at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll hit the road on a North American headlining trek in August.

Call it like it is: Dave Grohl still wears the crown in rock music. He's the rare lifer who survived Nirvana, built Foo Fighters from scratch and never lost the grin or the grit.