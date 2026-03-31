Metallica’s All Within My Hands Charity Donates $125,000 to Good Cause

Metallica aren’t just one of the greatest metal bands to rule the stage. They’re the kind of people you’d want at your barbecue, too. Metallica are loud, maybe a little intimidating at first, but good guys who give back to the world.

They’ve been running their own foundation for years: All Within My Hands, named for the track. The organization’s mission is simple, with their official statement noting that they're all about “creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services.” Over the years, the foundation has funded food banks, educational programs and community projects across the country, showing that Metallica’s influence goes far beyond music.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Charity Donates $125,000 to Hawaii Flood Relief

Recently, the band stepped up once again for a community in need. All Within My Hands donated $125,000 to flood relief efforts in Hawaii, where heavy rains caused the worst flooding the islands have seen in more than 20 years. The devastation has been immense, with damages estimated at over a billion dollars. That’s the kind of move that means something when people are trying to figure out how to sleep in a safe place tonight.

Even better, they teamed up with Jason Momoa. Because, why not? There’s something undeniably satisfying about seeing metal royalty and Aquaman in the same room trying to help people pick up the pieces. It’s the kind of collaboration that feels effortless, like it was meant to happen.

It’s easy to get lost in the spectacle of Metallica tours, the albums that define generations and the riffs that feel like they could split the earth, but moments like this remind you these are real humans behind the amps. They're humans who remember the world outside the stage, who see a problem and do something about it.