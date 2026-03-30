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The Money Shot

“The Money Shot on The Rat” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm. Once you hear the…

Diana Beasley
wrat

“The Money Shot on The Rat” is your chance to win $1,000 five times every weekday! Listen for the Thousand Dollar Code Word at 8am, 10am, 12noon, 3pm & 5 pm.

Once you hear the word, you’ve got 25 minutes to play:

  • Enter the code word on the free WRAT App 
  • Enter the code word on this page.
  • Text the code word to 45911.

Keep your phone close because, after the 25-minute entry period, you might get a call letting you know you’re $1,000 richer!

Summer will be here soon, and extra cash while you plan for the warm weather fun is always a big help! Play The Money Shot on The Rat for your shot at free money!

* ‎This is a multi-market contest*

CONTEST RULES

Cash Contest
Diana BeasleyEditor
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