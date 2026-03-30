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Muse Roll Out 2026 Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Muse are hitting the road to support their 10th studio album, and they’re taking a bevy of alternative rock acts with them. The group has announced a headlining tour that…

Anne Erickson
Muse are hitting the road to support their 10th studio album, and they're taking a bevy of alternative rock acts with them.
Getty Images / Charley Gallay

Muse are hitting the road to support their 10th studio album, and they're taking a bevy of alternative rock acts with them.

The group has announced a headlining tour that kicks off July 5 in St. Louis and runs through an Aug. 31 date in Los Angeles. Just before the run, Muse will also perform at the Milwaukee Summerfest on July 2. Openers for the trek Bloc Party, Portugal. The Man and The Temper Trap, so it's an alternative and indie rock package.

Muse Book 2026 Tour Dates in July and August

Presales for the tour start on Tuesday, March 31 at noon local time, and tickets will be available to the general public starting on Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full roster of dates and information, head to the band's official website.

The upcoming album, out on June 26, will mark Muse's follow-up to 2022's Will of the People. The set, called The Wow! Signal, includes the previously released singles "Be with You" and "Unravelling."

A press release says of the album that "while there's still little to go on beyond" the albums track list and lead single, "the commonalities therein speak to the forces powering Muse's new era: a mix of cosmic mystery, existential hope and the exhilarating possibility of contact with something far greater than ourselves."

Muse have never been great at sitting still, and that's really the point. This new era of their music feels less like a reinvention and more like a recalibration, with the band bringing out the sci-fi bombast just enough to let their alternative rock continue to evolve in a creative and unique way. There's still drama and intensity to their music, but it's also a bit leaner, like they've remembered how good they sound when they don't try to outrun themselves. The band's older, sharper and just self-aware enough to know restraint can often hit harder than spectacle.

Muse
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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