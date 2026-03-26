Weezer Announce 2026 Tour Dates With The Shins and Silversun Pickups

Rivers Cuomo and Weezer have officially announced Weezer: The Gathering, a North American trek set to hit 32 cities this fall.

The tour is slated to kick off on Sept. 8 in Sacramento, California, and run through an Oct. 24 stop in Los Angeles, California. The Shins and Silversun Pickups open.

Weezer are fresh off their sold-out Return to the Blue Planet tour, which celebrated 30 years of Weezer (The Blue Album), with co-headliners Green Day and Fall Out Boy. Now, they're back with an equally massive run. The trek will hit major markets such as Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, New York, Washington D.C., Nashville, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix and San Diego, to name a few. For full ticket details, visit the band's official website.

In honor of the tour, the band also has a new fan event set for Los Angeles next week called “The Initiation.” The event will offer a Weezer-themed trivia night, pickleball tournament against the band themselves and other surprises.

Weezer will also release the band's new single, “Shine Again,” on April 1, which a press release said is to not be an April Fool’s Day joke. The song will mark the first bit of new music from Weezer since signing to Reprise/Warner Records and the first preview of their new album, which is expected to arrive later this year.

There’s something stubbornly enduring about Weezer. They came out of the ’90s alt-rock surge with crunchy guitars, awkward charm and just a totally different sound than anyone else at the time. From the clean punch of “Buddy Holly” to the melodic feel of “Say It Ain’t So,” they built a catalog that feels weird but in a great way.