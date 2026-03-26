Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Weezer Announce 2026 Tour Dates With The Shins and Silversun Pickups

Rivers Cuomo and Weezer have officially announced Weezer: The Gathering, a North American trek set to hit 32 cities this fall. The tour is slated to kick off on Sept….

Anne Erickson
Rivers Cuomo and Weezer have officially announced Weezer: The Gathering, a North American trek set to hit 32 cities this fall.
Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

Rivers Cuomo and Weezer have officially announced Weezer: The Gathering, a North American trek set to hit 32 cities this fall.

The tour is slated to kick off on Sept. 8 in Sacramento, California, and run through an Oct. 24 stop in Los Angeles, California. The Shins and Silversun Pickups open.

Weezer 2026 Tour Dates: From Detroit to Boston

Weezer are fresh off their sold-out Return to the Blue Planet tour, which celebrated 30 years of Weezer (The Blue Album), with co-headliners Green Day and Fall Out Boy. Now, they're back with an equally massive run. The trek will hit major markets such as Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, New York, Washington D.C., Nashville, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Phoenix and San Diego, to name a few. For full ticket details, visit the band's official website.

In honor of the tour, the band also has a new fan event set for Los Angeles next week called “The Initiation.” The event will offer a Weezer-themed trivia night, pickleball tournament against the band themselves and other surprises.

Weezer will also release the band's new single, “Shine Again,” on April 1, which a press release said is to not be an April Fool’s Day joke. The song will mark the first bit of new music from Weezer since signing to Reprise/Warner Records and the first preview of their new album, which is expected to arrive later this year.

There’s something stubbornly enduring about Weezer. They came out of the ’90s alt-rock surge with crunchy guitars, awkward charm and just a totally different sound than anyone else at the time. From the clean punch of “Buddy Holly” to the melodic feel of “Say It Ain’t So,” they built a catalog that feels weird but in a great way.

What makes Weezer last isn’t perfection. It’s the band's personality and pop-infused alternative tracks. That kind of identity is rare, and it is part of the Weezer charm.

Weezer
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Sammy Hagar at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. Monday, June 24, 2002.
MusicVan Halen’s ‘5150’ Marks 40 Years Since Release with Sammy HagarDan Teodorescu
Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana
MusicNirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Changed Drum Recording With Room-Based ApproachLaura Adkins
Wes Scantlin attends the Justice For Women International and Children Uniting Nations' 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration at Warner Bros. Estate on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicPuddle of Mudd Releases Music Video for ‘Free’ From ‘Kiss the Machine’ AlbumLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect