311 and Dirty Heads to Tour Together This Summer



311 is hitting the road this summer, and they’re bringing a whole crew with them. The band just announced a U.S. tour with Dirty Heads, and the line-up has enough sun-soaked, groove-heavy energy to make even the most skeptical concertgoer loosen up. These guys have been touring together for years, and it's a pairing that just makes sense.

The trek kicks off July 11 in Shakopee, Minnesota, and winds its way down to West Palm Beach, Florida, wrapping Aug. 30. Rome is tagging along too, and depending on the date, either Ocean Alley or Atmosphere will join in, giving each night a slightly different flavor. It’s the kind of bill that makes you want to clear your calendar, grab a few friends and let the music do the rest.

311’s most recent album, Full Bloom, came out in 2024, and it’s the perfect soundtrack for a summer tour with its laid-back grooves with just enough punch to make you move. Dirty Heads aren’t sitting still, either, because their new record, 7 Seas, drops June 12. If the singles are anything to go by, expect some sunny, reggae-inflected jams to mix it up on stage.

What makes this tour interesting isn’t just the bands themselves, though. It’s the way the "Amber" rockers have always been able to make a crowd feel like a unit, like everyone’s in on a secret groove together. The Dirty Heads bring that carefree, beach-to-city energy, and Rome adds a dash of edge. By the time Ocean Alley or Atmosphere hit the stage, you’re already halfway in a different world.