Avenged Sevenfold Releases Pro-Shot Video of 2014 Pinkpop Festival Performance

Avenged Sevenfold released pro-shot footage from their June 9, 2014, show at Pinkpop festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands. The clip went live on March 21.

This marked their second time performing at the annual event. It's still their final appearance there.

M. Shadows handles vocals while Zacky Vengeance and Synyster Gates play guitars, Johnny Christ is on bass, and Brooks Wackerman sits behind the drum kit.

Their debut album, Sounding the Seventh Trumpet, introduced them with a metalcore approach, which they maintained on Waking the Fallen. Their third record, City of Evil, became their first major label release and showed a shift toward traditional heavy metal sounds. They kept pushing boundaries on their self-titled work and found mainstream success before original drummer Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan died in 2009.

Good Charlotte will join them for a North American tour this summer. Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri, hosts the opening show on July 25, then they'll hit Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, on July 27.

Tinley Park, Illinois, gets them on July 30. St. Louis follows August 1. Clarkston, Michigan, comes on August 4. Then they cross into Canada and play in Toronto on August 6 and Montreal on August 8.

East Coast dates kick off at Belmont Park, New York, on August 10. Mansfield, Massachusetts, happens on August 12, with Camden, New Jersey, scheduled for August 14. Charlotte welcomes them on August 16 before Tampa closes out that stretch on August 18.