Foo Fighters Drop New Song, ‘Caught in the Echo’

Foo Fighters are back in a big way, and the band has debuted a new song called "Caught in the Echo," a track off the rock group's upcoming studio album, Your Favorite Toy.

"Caught in the Echo" marks the opening track on Your Favorite Toy. The song "foreshadows the new album's rough hewn energy with arguably the band's most explosive opener since Wasting Light's 'Bridge Burning,'" according to an official press release.

Foo Fighters Prepping Your Favorite Toy

Your Favorite Toy will drop on April 24. The album, which marks the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, also features the previously released singles "Asking for a Friend" and the album's title track.

To support the new album, the Foo Fighters have a bevy of shows on the way, including a headlining gig in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, and headlining festival appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll hit the road on a North American headlining tour in August.

Ahead of the album's release, vocalist Dave Grohl is opening up about mental health. In an interview with The Guardian, he talks about going to therapy and says that he's been doing "therapy six days a week for 70 weeks."

"I have to be perfectly honest. Writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough," Grohl said in the interview, regarding his 2024 scandal where he had a baby outside of his marriage. "As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem."