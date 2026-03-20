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Foo Fighters Drop New Song, ‘Caught in the Echo’

Foo Fighters are back in a big way, and the band has debuted a new song called “Caught in the Echo,” a track off the rock group’s upcoming studio album,…

Anne Erickson
Foo Fighters are back in a big way, and the band has debuted a new song called "Caught in the Echo,"
Getty Images / Daniel Boczarski

Foo Fighters are back in a big way, and the band has debuted a new song called "Caught in the Echo," a track off the rock group's upcoming studio album, Your Favorite Toy.

"Caught in the Echo" marks the opening track on Your Favorite Toy. The song "foreshadows the new album's rough hewn energy with arguably the band's most explosive opener since Wasting Light's 'Bridge Burning,'" according to an official press release.

Foo Fighters Prepping Your Favorite Toy

Your Favorite Toy will drop on April 24. The album, which marks the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are, also features the previously released singles "Asking for a Friend" and the album's title track.

To support the new album, the Foo Fighters have a bevy of shows on the way, including a headlining gig in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, and headlining festival appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll hit the road on a North American headlining tour in August.

Ahead of the album's release, vocalist Dave Grohl is opening up about mental health. In an interview with The Guardian, he talks about going to therapy and says that he's been doing "therapy six days a week for 70 weeks."

"I have to be perfectly honest. Writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough," Grohl said in the interview, regarding his 2024 scandal where he had a baby outside of his marriage. "As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem."

He added, "But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It's an ongoing process."

Foo Fighters
Anne EricksonEditor
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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