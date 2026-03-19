Stitched Up Heart Releases ‘Cannibal’ Single With Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies

Stitched Up Heart unleashed "Cannibal" on March 17. The Los Angeles rock outfit teamed up with Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies for this track, which arrived via Judge & Jury Records.

Frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner joins forces with Shepherd on this one. Both singers have carved their paths through the rock and metal scenes for years now.

"'Cannibal' is a song for the man-eaters, to all of the baddies stealing hearts and eating them for breakfast," Mixi said in a statement, as quoted by MetalNerd.

Mixi recalls attending Butcher Babies' first show at a dive bar on the Sunset Strip. Shepherd hurled a broken Barbie doll into the crowd. Mixi snagged it.

"Looking back at that moment it felt like she'd passed me a torch. 'Hey girl, let's conquer this industry together.' Years later, we're still at it cheering each other on from the sidelines. Collaborating on this song together is such a fulfilling moment," Mixi said.

Shepherd weighed in on working with Mixi. "I've been a big fan of Mixi and Stitched Up Heart for nearly two decades. We've clawed our way through this industry together, and had each other's back when no one else did," she said.

She added: "After all of these years, it's so fitting that 'Cannibal' is the song that we finally get to SCREAM together! This song is so fun, and has quickly become one of my favorite collabs that I've been a part of. You can tell by the video that we had an absolute blast making it."

"Cannibal" is the third guest appearance from the band's fourth album, Medusa. Earlier cuts include "Sick Sick Sick" with Lauren Babic and "Glitch B**ch" with members of Conquer Divide. These three tracks form a triptych on the record.