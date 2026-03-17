Let's go over to Florida where a man got a DUI after driving a golf cart. Yeah this really happened, he is a 65-year-old man named James Prante. According to reports he called 911 earlier this month, after his wife fell out of their golf cart hit her head, and was unconscious. When the cops showed up, they noticed that James appeared intoxicated. He admitted that they had been "partying at the club" since noon. It was around 9:00 P.M. at the time, and he failed sobriety tests.

He was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury. Thank God, his wife should be okay. She's in the hospital and listed in stable condition. By the way They were no where near on a golf course at the time. This was a regular street road. So officials are reminding people that you can't drive anything after you have been drinking. It's dangerous for you and everyone around you.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well Florida you never let me down when it comes to just crazy stories. I have been on golf carts plenty of times and my parents even own one. I mean when being on a golf course they even have the beer cart girls driving around to drop off some cold beverages. But the law is the law and you can't be on public roads doing that kind of stuff. Glad to hear that James wife is okay and will be make a full recovery. Truth is those golf carts might not go fast, remember no door, or even seatbelts on them so you have to be extra careful. I have seen them down here at the shore and they are perfect for getting to and from the beach and parking is another perfect way to fit into a spot. Just be careful and obey all traffic laws.