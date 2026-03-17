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Man Got A DUI After Driving A Golf Cart

Let’s go over to Florida where a man got a DUI after driving a golf cart. Yeah this really happened, he is a 65-year-old man named James Prante. According to reports…

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Let's go over to Florida where a man got a DUI after driving a golf cart. Yeah this really happened, he is a 65-year-old man named James Prante. According to reports he called 911 earlier this month, after his wife fell out of their golf cart hit her head, and was unconscious. When the cops showed up, they noticed that James appeared intoxicated. He admitted that they had been "partying at the club" since noon.  It was around 9:00 P.M. at the time, and he failed sobriety tests. 

He was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury.  Thank God, his wife should be okay.  She's in the hospital and listed in stable condition. By the way They were no where near on a golf course at the time. This was a regular street road.  So officials are reminding people that you can't drive anything after you have been drinking.  It's dangerous for you and everyone around you.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Well Florida you never let me down when it comes to just crazy stories. I have been on golf carts plenty of times and my parents even own one. I mean when being on a golf course they even have the beer cart girls driving around to drop off some cold beverages. But the law is the law and you can't be on public roads doing that kind of stuff. Glad to hear that James wife is okay and will be make a full recovery. Truth is those golf carts might not go fast, remember no door, or even seatbelts on them so you have to be extra careful. I have seen them down here at the shore and they are perfect for getting to and from the beach and parking is another perfect way to fit into a spot. Just be careful and obey all traffic laws.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS.- Gotts

Florida Man
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
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