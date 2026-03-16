Inside Why Sebastian Bach is Fronting Twisted Sister for 2026 Tour

Sebastian Bach will front Twisted Sister for shows scheduled this fall. Original frontman Dee Snider stepped away due to health problems, including arthritis, a hip replacement, a knee injury, and a heart condition. The former Skid Row vocalist got the call in early January from the band's manager, Danny Stanton.

"I'd rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self," said Snider in a statement, as per Louder. The 71-year-old has a home in North Carolina. He runs his radio show House of Hair, which has aired for 29 years.

Snider gave his blessing to Bach before the announcement went public. The two spoke on the phone for forty-five minutes, and both got emotional during the conversation. Snider said Bach and his son Jesse are the only two people who can deliver in his place.

"I just got off the phone with Dee Snider. We talked for about 45 minutes, and we were both kind of getting teary-eyed," Bach revealed during a radio show, Metal Anarchy reports.

Bach has been a fan since childhood. He painted the band's logo on the back of his high school jacket with liquid paper.

"I am a fan of Twisted Sister. And I'll tell you right now, I'm probably a bigger fan of Twister Sister than anybody watching this. I love that band," said Bach. "When they were a club band, they would come out there like a punk rock band or a total thrash metal band… Well, that's the kind of energy that I'm gonna bring."

Guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda remain as the two classic members confirmed for the shows. Russell Pzütto will play bass.