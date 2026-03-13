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Violet Grohl Sets May 29 Release Date for Debut Album ‘Be Sweet To Me’

Violet Grohl will drop her debut album, Be Sweet To Me, on May 29 through Auroura Records/Republic Records. A new single called “595” arrived recently with a music video directed…

Laura Adkins
Violet Grohl performs onstage with Nirvana band members during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Scott Dudelson / Stringer via Getty Images

Violet Grohl will drop her debut album, Be Sweet To Me, on May 29 through Auroura Records/Republic Records. A new single called "595" arrived recently with a music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston.

The announcement for the record comes one week after the daughter of Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl made her first chart appearance. Her debut single, "THUM," entered the Adult Alternative Airplay chart at No. 38.

The album was recorded from late 2024 into early 2025 at producer Justin Raisen's Los Angeles home studio. 

"There's something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it's authentic and raw," said Violet Grohl, according to Rolling Stone Australia. "I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid."

Grohl cited Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7, and Juliana Hatfield as inspirations for the album. Her love of film influenced the songs, particularly the work of late filmmaker David Lynch.

The 19-year-old has been performing music for several years. In 2021, she put out a cover of X's "Nausea" with her father. The duo performed it live on Jimmy Kimmel with Krist Novoselic, Dave Lombardo, and Greg Kurstin.

She has performed with Foo Fighters on multiple occasions, including joining them during tribute concerts for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. In 2023, she sang with her dad on "Show Me How." She appeared with the band at Glastonbury to perform the track.

The album includes "Applefish," which debuted in September. This record will be available in black, blueberry jam, and ivory vinyl, as well as on CD. Violet will perform at Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta on Sept. 12.

Dave GrohlViolet Grohl
Laura AdkinsWriter
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