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Cops Asked Drunk Woman for Her License She Gave Him Q-Tips

Oh yeah back to Florida, where we put the spotlight on a 31 year old woman when she was pulled over and the cops asked a drunk woman for license,…

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Oh yeah back to Florida, where we put the spotlight on a 31 year old woman when she was pulled over and the cops asked a drunk woman for license, she gave him Q-Tips. According to reports she is 31-year-old named Nadine Kaufmann. She was pulled over when the police officer saw her drift across lanes, and even go past a red light. Things got really interesting after that. Thank God she didn't hurt anyone else on the road.

Once Nadine pulled over, the cops approached her car, and asked her for her driver's license and registration. That is when and she according to the reports handed over "a bag containing Q-Tips and get this even batteries." Her breath took over from there it had an "overwhelming odor" of alcohol. Nadine is facing several misdemeanor charges, including DUI. When in jail, she was asked about any body markings, and she showed them a heart tattoo above her butt.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

What in the world goes on in Florida, I mean just stop and realize what your doing. Q-Tips and batteries !! If I was that cop I would have been laughing so hard. But the law is the law and Nadine I'm sure woke up in that jail cell, probably saying to her self " What Happen Last Night." She might be a little embarrassed when she stands in front of judge and they go over what happen when she was pulled over. I don't think the judge will be laughing as much of us over this.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Florida
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
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