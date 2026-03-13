Cops Asked Drunk Woman for Her License She Gave Him Q-Tips

Oh yeah back to Florida, where we put the spotlight on a 31 year old woman when she was pulled over and the cops asked a drunk woman for license, she gave him Q-Tips. According to reports she is 31-year-old named Nadine Kaufmann. She was pulled over when the police officer saw her drift across lanes, and even go past a red light. Things got really interesting after that. Thank God she didn't hurt anyone else on the road.

Once Nadine pulled over, the cops approached her car, and asked her for her driver's license and registration. That is when and she according to the reports handed over "a bag containing Q-Tips and get this even batteries." Her breath took over from there it had an "overwhelming odor" of alcohol. Nadine is facing several misdemeanor charges, including DUI. When in jail, she was asked about any body markings, and she showed them a heart tattoo above her butt.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

What in the world goes on in Florida, I mean just stop and realize what your doing. Q-Tips and batteries !! If I was that cop I would have been laughing so hard. But the law is the law and Nadine I'm sure woke up in that jail cell, probably saying to her self " What Happen Last Night." She might be a little embarrassed when she stands in front of judge and they go over what happen when she was pulled over. I don't think the judge will be laughing as much of us over this.