You don't hear or read things everyday, but a priest was arrested for stealing baseball cards. He is not just a huge baseball fan, he is the head priest and dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Pittsburgh. According to reports, he was identified as a 42-year-old man named Aidan Smith was arrested a couple weeks ago, just after leaving a Walmart. He had 27 packs of baseball cards hidden in his clothing, and apparently, he didn't pay for them.

Here is what we do know, a Walmart employee said, that he had been inside that store five straight days. That is when he was caught by their security cameras stealing baseball cards all five days in the store. The stolen cards are valued at $1,100. The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh said they're investigating this crazy situation. One church official said, "I have spoken with Aidan and assured him of our prayers for him in this difficult time."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think this priest is going to have some explaining to do, to the big guy up-stairs. He might have a rough time getting in. Doesn't this priest know it is part of the Ten Commandments, you know the one that say's "You Shale Not Steal." I have been looking, but no luck for a video of this all going down. I'm wondering if he was in the priest outfit ? Imagine being at a Walmart and seeing a priest being taken away in handcuffs, for baseball cards. And I never realized Walmart even sold expensive baseball cards. Let's hope this priest changes his way's and get to a confessional booth to admit his sins.