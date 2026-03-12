Rush Releases 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of “Grace Under Pressure” With Full 1984 Toronto Concert

UMe/Mercury and Anthem Records released a 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Rush's 1984 album Grace Under Pressure on March 13. It will come in five different versions, each including a remastered version of the original album, a fresh Terry Brown remix, and the entire Toronto concert from September 21, 1984.

The limited-edition box set comes with four CDs and one Blu-ray with a 52-page hardcover book. The first has the album's original 1984 stereo mix, newly remastered from analog stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios. The second CD offers Brown's fresh stereo mix, crafted from the original studio multitracks.

"I suggested it to Alex and Ged by saying to them, 'Let me do a couple of tunes. If you love it, we can move forward," Brown said, as reported by Louder. "As it turned out, they did love it."

The third and fourth CDs present the first-ever complete setlist from Maple Leaf Gardens, newly mixed from original multitrack audio masters. The 1986 home video release only had 12 tracks. This edition contains all 20 songs from the show.

The Blu-ray brings the concert video in HD with audio in 48kHz/24-bit Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1, and 96kHz/24-bit PCM stereo options. Producer Richard Chycki mixed the new surround sound versions from the original multitracks.

The Canadian power trio released Grace Under Pressure in April 1984 as their tenth studio album. It marked their first release without longtime producer Terry Brown, who had worked with the band for over a decade. Peter Henderson co-produced the album with the band.

Geddy Lee wrote new liner notes for the package, reflecting on finding a new producer and recent listening sessions. Hugh Syme created new illustrations for each of the album's eight songs. The box includes a custom acrylic LED light-up display, replica tour book, concert ticket, backstage pass, three band photo lithographs, and a poster.