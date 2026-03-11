Dateline Missouri on this one, where a woman broke into a home and ate Fruity Pebbles. Yes your reading that right, she was identified as Teara Smith. According to reports she was arrested last week, after she allegedly broke into a home and started eating Fruity Pebbles in the kitchen. Get this the family was home at the time! A mom says her son smelled something burning, so he walked downstairs to the kitchen, and that's when he saw the "strange lady" eating Fruity Pebbles and petting the family dog ! The oven was on too so maybe that's where the smell was coming from.

Then the son ran and told his mom, she then called 911. The mother also confronted Teara, and told her to clean up the mess she made. It seems crazy for the mom to ask her to even clean up the mess, but Fruity Pebbles and milk were all over the kitchen. The police arrived, and said that Teara was on something. She later told them she "consumed a bottle of marijuana" and was walking around outside and mistook the house for a "fair." Really?

She was charged with first-degree burglary.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

What a strange person and I think there is a lot going on behind those eyes. I think she should have gone with "Cuckoo For Cocoa Puffs." It would have been more fitting for her. Can you imagine going into your kitchen and seeing some woman sitting at your table just eating cereal. I think Teara really needs some help, and I know sometimes walking in to my place would look like a "fair" from all the crazy stuff that happens, but this is beyond out there. Remember to always have your doors locked so this doesn't happen to you. I can't believe too how messy she was at the table... I mean have some manners Teara.