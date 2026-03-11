Well this is just crazy, but over to the U.K. where a man was busted for DUI during his driving test. Yes you are reading that right, and according to reports the police in the U.K. stopped a vehicle when they saw that it had a busted up brake light. They also said it caught their attention due to "poor driving." When they were talking to the driver, they smelled marijuana. That is when they did a drug test, and just like that the guy failed really bad. They also found weed on him, so he was really caught red-handed.

No name of this guy but also according to the reports, the driver was a 26-year-old man, who wasn't fully licensed. In fact, he was ' Taking His Driving Test During This Time ! ' The driving instructor was in the car next to him while this was going on. This dude was arrested, and the driving test was for sure cancelled, naturally. The officers said, "The young man's mother at the test center was shocked to see a police officer leading to a very awkward conversation."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is just funny, but scary at the same time. A couple question cross my head, like how did the driving instructor even let him in the car or let him get behind the wheel ? He had to smell this guy sitting that close to him and know he was high as a kite. I have been around a lot people who have toked up and I know the smell of pot. I'm surprised they didn't give the driving instructor a DUI too. One thing I'm laughing at really hard is that how this guy thought it would be a good idea to smoke before his driving test. Bro just wait till after you pass the test to get tuned up. This guy is getting a DUI before you even getting your license and during your driving test is pretty wild. Thank God no one was injured during any of this.