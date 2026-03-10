Led Zeppelin Files for Extension in US Trademark Fight Over ‘Experience’ Project

Led Zeppelin submitted paperwork on March 5 for a US trademark for The Led Zeppelin Experience, which might become an exhibition featuring hologram technology. Lawyers filed the extension request just days before the March 9 deadline approached.

The US government turned down the trademark application in December on a provisional basis, claiming the name resembles the band's existing trademark too much. If granted, the extension allows lawyers until June to argue why the group deserves to regain control.

"Led Zeppelin continues to fight to trademark the name of its mysterious 'Led Zeppelin Experience' project in the US, filing paperwork on March 5 requesting more time to make its case that the band should again be awarded control of the trademark," as per Led Zeppelin News.

Xavier Morales works as a trademark attorney in the US. He wrote in December that the provisional refusal "puts Led Zeppelin in a trademark trap that catches many famous brands." Statistics reveal that appeals affirm 80% to 90% of descriptive refusals.

The three surviving members and John Bonham's estate began planning The Led Zeppelin Experience back in 2017. They filed a US trademark application on November 2, 2017. The trademark came through in 2019, but the band abandoned the mark last year after missing the renewal paperwork deadline.

The group established a UK business called Company 2018 in June 2018. This entity handles "activities of exhibition and fair organisers." Each surviving member and Pat Bonham hold 25% ownership. The business stays active and submits accounts annually.

Jason Bonham renamed his band in December 2017, switching from Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience to Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening. He told Billboard in 2018 that the members wanted to free up the terminology.