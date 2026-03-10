Contests
GALLERY: Ocean County St. Paddy’s Day Parade & live Broadcast at Hooks 2026

Rob Cochran
rocky in parade

Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday March 7th, 2026.

Megan Moritz

Beautiful sea of green at Hooks Bar & Grill!

Hooks was the place to be for the parade!

WRAT's awesome view of the parade from Hooks!

Lets Goooo!

Jimmy Steel Broadcasting live from Hooks for the duration of the Parade!

Rocky the RAT bulldozing down the boulevard!

Carl Craft and Erik Swift marching in the parade!

The one and only Gotts storming down the route with green cup in hand!

Rocky made it back to the bar!

St. Ratrick's Season Sponsored by Viking Pest Control and List Bite Mosquito and Tick Control

RAT Rockers hanging at Hooks!

Party! Party! Party!

All of hooks was going crazy!

Winning prizes at the RAT wheel!

So many fun marchers!

Another great Ocean County Parade in the books!

St. Ratrick's
Rob CochranEditor
