Metallica Just Keep Adding More Las Vegas Residency Dates

Metallica recently announced a Las Vegas Residency, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger. First, the band added six more shows to their upcoming Life Burns Faster residency, and now, they're adding even more. They're adding four more dates, to be exact.

Metallica's Sphere schedule of shows now includes a total of 24 shows. Gigs will take place on Oct. 1 and 3, 8 and 10, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31; Nov. 5 and 7; Jan. 28 and 30; and Feb. 4 and 6, 18 and 20, and 25 and 27; and March 4 and 6, and 11 and 13. So, the shows are taking place in both 2026 and 2027.

Each Thursday performance will have a completely set list from the corresponding Saturday show, which is exactly what Metallica did on their No Repeat Weekend trek for their M72 world tour. For more information on the residency, visit Metallica's Sphere info page.

Why Metallica Is a Great Fit With the Sphere in Las Vegas

Metallica selling out shows in Las Vegas isn’t shocking. Metallica selling out shows at the Sphere — at those prices — tells you something about where the band sits in the culture right now.

Start with the obvious: they’re still the last true metal band that crosses generations. You’ve got the original thrash kids who saw them in hockey arenas in the late ’80s, their kids who grew up on Guitar Hero, and a new crowd that discovered Master of Puppets through Stranger Things. It’s a weird, beautiful pile-up of timelines, and somehow it all points back to the same four guys.

Then there’s the venue. The Sphere isn’t just another Vegas residency slot; it’s a giant sci-fi dome with a 16K wraparound screen and sound designed to hit every seat like a hammer. Metallica has always chased scale — bigger flames, louder amps, more spectacle. This place was practically built for them.