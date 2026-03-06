ENTER TO WIN: Sevendust Tickets

Contests
Win Tickets to See Sevendust Live at Starland Ballroom WRAT has your chance to score tickets to catch Sevendust live in Sayreville, NJ! They’ll be joined by Snot and American…

Win Tickets to See Sevendust Live at Starland Ballroom

WRAT has your chance to score tickets to catch Sevendust live in Sayreville, NJ! They’ll be joined by Snot and American Adrenalin for a night of hard-hitting rock you won’t want to miss.

Known for their explosive live shows and a career spanning over 25 years, Sevendust has sold over seven million records worldwide, earned a GRAMMY® nomination, and continues to deliver powerful riffs and soulful vocals. Their latest album, Truth Killer, has fans and critics raving, proving the Atlanta quintet is still one of hard rock’s most dynamic forces.

Show Details:

  • Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026
  • Doors Open: 6:00 PM
  • Show Time: 7:00 PM
  • Venue: Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ
  • Ages: All Ages

Fill out the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this unforgettable night. Don’t miss your chance to see Sevendust, Snot, and American Adrenalin tear the stage apart!

Good luck from 95.9 WRAT.

To purchase tickets click here

For the " Sevendust” Contest, enter between 10am on March 7, 2026 and 11:59pm on March 7, 2026, by visiting www.wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winners on March 9, 2026, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Sevendust at Starland Ballroom on May 23, 2026. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $101. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Starland Ballroom. 95.9 WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

