Here we go, and this story takes us to Kentucky where a woman tried to pay someone's bail with movie money. Yeah your reading that right. Sounds crazy and it's kind of ironic that this is so dumb, you wouldn't believe it if you saw it in a movie. According to reports she is 39-year-old Felicia Howard and she showed up to a jail in Madisonville, Kentucky on Sunday to bail a guy out. It's not clear how she knows him though.

The bail amount was apparently $1,400, and she handed them a stack of $100 bills. But they were quickly able to figure out the bills were fake. Each of the 14 bills she handed over clearly said they were for "Motion Picture Use Only." Instead of bailing the guy out, she joined him in jail. They arrested her for felony "possession of a forged instrument." Even the cops said they've seen people use movie money at stores before. But he's never seen anyone dumb enough to pay bail with it.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This girl is really out there to think for a minute that she was going to get away with this stunt. I'm sure she was trying to bail out some guy that she is in love with, and after that they were going to live happy. Didn't go as planned now did it Felicia. As they say CRIME DOES NOT PAY EVEN WITH MOTION PICTURE MONEY ! I don't think the judge will have as many laughs as we are though. I have a feeling she will be spending some time behind bars and one question for her is was it worth it ? In conclusion I will just say after this is " BYE FELICIA."