Serial “Taco Seasoning” Thief Has Been Caught

Off to Florida where a serial “taco seasoning” thief has been caught. He is 39-year-old, named Keith Wallis and has just been arrested for a very weird robbery, where he was…

Off to Florida where a serial "taco seasoning" thief has been caught. He is 39-year-old, named Keith Wallis and has just been arrested for a very weird robbery, where he was stealing from self-checkout at Target. According to the reports Keith would grab a bunch of large boxes of trading cards, as well as an equal number of 99-cent taco seasoning packets.  He'd then go to self-checkout, and would only pay for the seasoning packets.

Here is what we know, Keith would then sold the stolen trading cards on his eBay account, and it was a huge operation.  He committed at least 75 thefts at multiple Target locations, and he might have done this it at other stores too. A worker at Target says the thefts cost them over $10,000.  Plus the cops say Keith took in almost $40,000 in profit from selling the stolen cards online. Keith was charged with two counts of felony organized retail theft, three counts of felony dealing in stolen property, and one count of felony money laundering.  Now he's looking at up to 90 years in jail for it.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My thoughts on this are stop breaking the law ! Florida has something going on in the air down that way where it's almost in their nature to just get in trouble. I can't believe he got away with it as much as 75 times doing this stunt at Target. They must have been on to him for awhile. Keith looking at 90 years in jail for doing this, and stealing taco and cards is probably a wake up call to him now. I don't know what the judge is going to say or feel about this but things are not looking good for Keith. I don't think you will be seeing him around Target stores in any near future. I think he just has a "Target" on his back from here on out.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more crazy stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
