It is Florida but thankfully a missing man in Florida was found over a week later trapped in mud. He was identified as 36-year-old named Andrew Giddens. He has been missing since Valentine's Day was discovered over a week later trapped in this mud up to his shoulders. According to reports, Andrew was found after some officers spotted his abandoned car close to an industrial plant that produces sand. Employees started looking for him, and one saw him in a pit. He was alert and could talk, but had gone days without food or water by then. It was also hard to reach him, because he was surrounded by "unstable" ground.

They had to get special crews that joined with local fire departments to free him. They were using ladders, pallets, poles, and ropes. To get him out took about three hours. Andrew was hospitalized in critical condition, but he's now expected to make a full recovery. We don't know why or what he was doing out there, but in the reports his family says he'd been distraught over a recent break-up. He will also need to be checked out mentally and emotionally as well. Police say he will not face charges for trespassing or anything else.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

We have all heard of quick sand, and that was always a thing that scared me. Since we live in New Jersey I don't think we would be finding any of that in our area. Drew on the other hand looks like he found something like that in Florida. He is lucky that he is alive and we are grateful that he will make a full recovery. This could have been way worse for him if they did not find him. Going out into the wild like that or even leaving my place, I let people know where I'm going to be. Using the buddy system is always a safe bet. I hope Andrew gets to be back to normal and get's the help he needs to get him through his recent breakup.