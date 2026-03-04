Contests
Missing Man In Florida Was Found Over A Week Later Trapped In Mud

It is Florida but thankfully a missing man in Florida was found over a week later trapped in mud. He was identified as  36-year-old named Andrew Giddens. He has been…

WESTLAND, MI - JULY 10: A man lies in the mud and soaks up the sun in a giant lake of mud at Nankin Park July 10, 2007 in Westland, Michigan. The annual Mud Day which attracts hundreds of children event consists of 200 tons of topsoil combined with 20,000 gallons of water and is sponsored by the Wayne County parks and recreation department. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
It is Florida but thankfully a missing man in Florida was found over a week later trapped in mud. He was identified as  36-year-old named Andrew Giddens. He has been missing since Valentine's Day was discovered over a week later trapped in this mud up to his shoulders. According to reports, Andrew was found after some officers spotted his abandoned car close to an industrial plant that produces sand.  Employees started looking for him, and one saw him in a pit. He was alert and could talk, but had gone days without food or water by then.  It was also hard to reach him, because he was surrounded by "unstable" ground.

They had to get special crews that joined with local fire departments to free him. They were using ladders, pallets, poles, and ropes.  To get him out took about three hours. Andrew was hospitalized in critical condition, but he's now expected to make a full recovery. We don't know why or what he was doing out there, but in the reports his family says he'd been distraught over a recent break-up. He will also need to be checked out mentally and emotionally as well. Police say he will not face charges for trespassing or anything else.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

We have all heard of quick sand, and that was always a thing that scared me. Since we live in New Jersey I don't think we would be finding any of that in our area. Drew on the other hand looks like he found something like that in Florida. He is lucky that he is alive and we are grateful that he will make a full recovery. This could have been way worse for him if they did not find him. Going out into the wild like that or even leaving my place, I let people know where I'm going to be. Using the buddy system is always a safe bet. I hope Andrew gets to be back to normal and get's the help he needs to get him through his recent breakup.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out and as always many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

