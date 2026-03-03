Toadies Begin North American Tour Next Month To Support New Album Recorded With Late Producer

Toadies will release their new studio album, The Charmer, on May 1 through Spaceflight Records. The tour will launch on April 16 in Buda, Texas. Steve Albini produced the record at Electrical Audio in Chicago before his death.

Yesterday, the band released the title track as a single. A music video came with it. Lead singer Vaden Lewis wrote the song during the pandemic. Guitarist Clark Vogeler directed and edited the video using footage from the recording sessions. The visuals show the group playing live in the room.

Lewis tracked the album using analog tape and razor blades. No computers were involved. The goal was to keep a raw, live sound throughout. This project marks one of the final unreleased sessions from Albini's storied career. That Eric Alper called the single "a first glimpse into the band's most defiant work to date."

Spaceflight Records is an Austin-based non-profit label founded by industry veterans Brett Orrison and Eric Bice. The partnership lets the band maintain full creative control over their music and vision.

The spring tour features rotating support from Local H, Vandoliers, and Sparta. The Black Angels will join for a Dallas show at Longhorn Backyard on May 2. Fans won't want to miss this special appearance. The band will play 36 shows across the United States. They'll finish up with an appearance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville on Sept. 20.

Three Texas shows will start things. Then, the band will head to Biloxi, Mississippi, on Apr. 18 for the Crawfish Boil at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Other stops include New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.