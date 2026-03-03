Last weekend, the world belonged to Ozzy Osbourne again. During the BRIT Awards in Manchester, the industry lined up for another salute to the Prince of Darkness, gone just weeks after his Back to the Beginning farewell. The shock still feels fresh. You could hear it in the room — less spectacle, more ache.

This was the third big televised bow in as many weeks. Nuno Bettencourt, Aerosmith and Yungblud ran an Ozzy medley at the VMAs. Slash and Andrew Watt handled the Grammys. By the time the BRITS rolled around, the songbook felt like a wake that wouldn’t end, in a good way.

Ozzy Osbourne Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the BRIT Awards

At the show, Zakk Wylde walked out and reminded everyone what this music is supposed to feel like. Backed by fellow Ozzy lifers in Robert Trujillo, Adam Wakeman, and Tommy Clufetos, Wylde dug into “No More Tears” like it still had teeth. These aren’t hired hands. Wylde’s been in the family since ’87, the third full-time guitarist after Randy and Jake. Trujillo held down the low end in the early 2000s. Wakeman and Clufetos were there for the late-period road miles.

Wylde’s 52-second solo was nothing less than awesome. He started slow, bending notes until they almost snapped, and everything about the solo felt like a real tribute to Ozzy. And then there was Robbie Williams, stepping in as surprise frontman after a left-field moment with Tony Iommi. On paper, it’s odd. In practice, it worked. Williams didn’t oversell it. He let the band breathe.

"Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music," Stacey Tang, chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee, stated. "Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed. This Lifetime Achievement Award [recognizes] a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide."